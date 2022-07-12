TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Hi 90.

Yesterday was a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity. While dewpoints are still low early this morning, an increase in humidity is expected later today, setting the stage for some thunderstorms. Today will turn hotter with highs in the low 90s ahead of a cold front. Dewpoints will push near 70° and that will help fuel some thunderstorms after 2pm as the front marches across Pennsylvania. Some storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat, along with some hail potential. At this time, we do not expect widespread storms or severe weather, but the threat does exist, even if it’s small. We will monitor the situation through the afternoon and evening and alert you if watches or warnings become necessary. Tonight will bring an end to the storm threat with muggy conditions under partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid to start, with decreasing humidity throughout the day. It will be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90°. The end of the week features more heat as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s, but it doesn’t turn humid again until Sunday. Other than a quick shower Wednesday night, the rest of the work week is looking mainly dry. However, higher moisture returns back north by Sunday, and combined with some weak disturbances aloft, could lead to stray t-storms. Still, it’s been a dry month so far and no widespread rain is on the way anytime soon. Keep watering those gardens…they’ll need it! We’ll keep you posted today and about rain chances looking ahead.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara