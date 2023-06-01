TODAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot! Hi 93.

It’s official now: the region had the driest May on record with only 0.19″ last month. We still don’t see any significant rain in the next 7 days either, although Saturday may produce a few showers in spots. June will likely start with the same dry pattern as May, although there are subtle differences.

Today and tomorrow for example will actually feel like summer! Highs today will soar very close to 90° under full sunshine. Tomorrow will be even hotter with temperatures expected to exceed 90° in the afternoon. This will be a dry heat, however, as dewpoints remain in check. While a stray shower is possible in NE PA tomorrow, most of our region is expected to remain dry through the end of the work week.

We are keeping an eye on the weekend when a backdoor front will drop in from the northeast. This is a front that moves inland from New England and moves southwest over Pennsylvania. This will lead to a few more clouds and some stray showers for Saturday. It’s not a big chance for rain, but at this point, we’ll take anything we can get. It cools down a bit behind the front on Sunday and into next week. Most guidance shows another potentially dry week next week. There may be a shower or two with a building trough over the Northeast, but those are hard to time and don’t look to help our deficit much.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara