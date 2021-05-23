Hot & Humid Today, A Storm Possible This Evening

TODAY: Hot, More Humid, Stray Evening Shower or Storm. High 90. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Spotty Evening Showers, A Storm, Mild. Low 65.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Showers Mainly West of Harrisburg. Hi 72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Get ready for another summer-like day today and perhaps our first 90-degree day of the year! You’ll notice the humidity ramp up a bit this afternoon too. A cold front will slide south out of the Great Lakes today, leading to some scattered showers and storms mainly north of our area. However, as the front gets closer tonight, a couple showers or a storm can’t be ruled out locally before the sun sets this evening. The best chance for this will be north of I-81.

Temperatures will drop into the low 60s tonight behind the front, which is still warmer than normal. However, a southeast wind develops for Monday and that will keep us cloudy for most of the day. Some scattered showers can be expected mainly west of the Susquehanna River as weak waves ride along the front which by then will be stalled over western PA. Highs will only make it into the low 70s locally which will be a big change from today.

We finally clear out Tuesday as temperatures turn more seasonable. By Wednesday, another cold front will approach. Ahead of it, temperatures will again soar into the low 90s with some storms expected by the afternoon. Thursday looks dry and not as hot, and the cooling trend then continues into the start of next weekend as some more widespread showers could be on the table by Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo