TODAY: Morning Dense Fog. Midday-Evening Near Record Heat. Muggy at Times. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Mild and Muggy, Stray Shower or Storm. Lo 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Scattered PM Storms after 3 PM. Hi 90.

Today starts with dense fog and muggy conditions thanks to the rain from yesterday afternoon. While the air is saturated to start out, a southwest wind will deliver a new air mass today. That wind will also transport hot air bringing our local high temperatures close to the mid-90s. Conditions will not be conducive for storms today, so the daylight hours should stay dry.

Tonight developing storms to the west may allow for a stray shower or storm locally, but chances are low overall. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s keeping the summer feel going through Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperatures will also be near 90° with some humidity. This will help trigger some afternoon storms. A line of storms is likely after 3 PM. Some gusty winds and briefly heavy rain are possible as the front pushes through.

Behind the cold front Sunday there is noticeably cooler and drier weather in store for Monday through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso