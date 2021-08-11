Hottest air of the year on tap from today through the end of the week

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: Muggy, Passing Downpour. Lo 76.

THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Late Evening T-Storms. Hi 98.

Yesterday’s high reached 94° and at times it felt much hotter. Beneficial rain fell across parts of the area, with some backyards recording around a half-inch. Yesterday was just getting the heat cranked up and the next few days will feature the hottest stretch of the year.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will intensify the heat through mid-week. Highs today and Thursday will be in the upper 90s, with an outside chance that some places reach triple digits. Either way, heat indices will top out between 105-110° each day, making for an excessive heat warning for our viewing area. Don’t spend too much time outside if you can help it as this type of heat can be dangerous. Much like yesterday, some t-storms will develop this afternoon and evening…with the highest chance for rain coming around dinner-time. Thursday will also feature the chance for some storms, but likely not until late evening and mainly for areas north of Harrisburg.

A cold front will approach Central PA on Friday, likely offering our best chance for storms this week. Friday will also be the last brutally hot day (highs in the upper 90s again!) with more comfortable air moving in for the weekend. Saturday will still be hot with some stray t-storms as the front lingers nearby. Highs Sunday will be in the 80s with much less humidity and lots of sunshine! Most of early next week looks quiet with highs near seasonable levels. The one caveat: Tropical Storm Fred. This storm will move toward the Gulf Coast early next week and could move northward by Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty due to Fred for next week, so check back and we’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara