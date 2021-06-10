Humid again today with a few showers, cooler with more showers tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Showers & Drizzle, Cool. Hi 72.

A few downpours developed last evening to provide some rainfall for roughly half of the viewing area. The highest amounts were focused across parts of York and Lancaster county where 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain fell from the slow-moving t-storms. Still, several places went without measurable rainfall yesterday and are still looking for a drink. That may happen over the next two days, but rainfall totals still don’t look impressive enough to help with the deficit region-wide.

Today will feature muggy conditions again, but temperatures won’t be quite as hot. Highs will be in the mid-80s with stray showers as a backdoor front moves through from the northeast. Dry air to the north will be fighting humid air to the south, so we don’t anticipate a widespread rain threat locally. The best chance for some showers or downpours today will be south and west of Harrisburg. Dewpoints will drop from near 70° (tropical!) to lower dewpoints in the mid-50s (comfy!) by this evening. The northeast half of the viewing area may enjoy some sunshine and a pleasant afternoon as the dry air pushes in from the east. The best chance for widespread rain still comes tomorrow as east flow sets up. This means a cooler and cloudy day. Rainfall amounts look light Friday with just showers for much of the day, but most backyards should at least see some rain. Highs will only be in the 70s.

At this point, most of the weekend looks dry. Saturday should be mainly pleasant with highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. A series of troughs swings through from Sunday through Tuesday and that means a stray t-storm or two each afternoon. Wednesday should bring more pleasant weather and the humidity drops by early next week too. Relief is coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara