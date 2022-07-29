TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Lingering Showers, Clearing Late. Lo 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 86.

Yesterday’s humidity and a cold front triggered a few showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. The rain didn’t amount to much, but some areas picked up around 0.25″ of needed rainfall. Today will bring similar conditions and likely a slightly better chance to pick up some rain. A stronger front will push through the area and some afternoon showers appear likely, especially across the southern tier. Some t-storms could develop too, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid-80s today. A few showers are likely to linger tonight, before the front pushes through the turns things less humid late tonight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

As the front clears, cooler and drier air arrive for the weekend. Low humidity will stick around with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week, storm chances return Monday and Tuesday with another heat wave appearing likely as we head into early August. Summer is still going strong my friends! Enjoy the weekend, it looks fantastic!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara