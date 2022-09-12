TODAY: Humid With PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 63.

TUESDAY: Gradual Clearing, Less Humid. Hi 80.

After a dreary day yesterday, Harrisburg International Airport picked up 0.70″ of fresh rainfall, putting a surplus back in the rain gauge for the year. More rain is in the cards again today, some of it heavy. Then, an extended dry stretch appears on tap again through next weekend. The rain has been much needed, but lots of outdoor activities has many people longing for a bit of a break. We’ll get that later this week. But not before a potentially stormy Monday ahead.

A cold front approaches the region later today, and showers and storms will develop in a soupy and humid environment ahead of it. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon and this evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with some of the cells that develop later today. We’ll keep you posted as things develop later. Between Sunday’s rain and today’s potential downpours, many locations are likely to rack up close to if not over 1″ rain. Showers and storms will exit tonight with most clouds vacating the area by late Tuesday morning. Much less humid air then takes over tomorrow afternoon!

High pressure out of Canada takes over the region for the middle and end of the week. That means a pleasant stretch of weather with plentiful sunshine, seasonably mild afternoons, and comfortably cool nights. Highs will average around 80° with overnight lows dipping into the 50s by late week. It looks like the nice weather will last through next weekend…plenty of time for outdoor plans, which have been tough as of late.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara