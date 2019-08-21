Humid and stormy next two days, big change coming Friday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Humid, Showers & T-Storms. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Mostly Cloudy & Muggy. Lo 72.

THURSDAY: Hazy Sun, Scattered Evening T-Storms. Hi 89.

Expect a cloudy start to this Wednesday with stray showers for some backyards. Clouds will linger today and this may limit t-storms from developing early in the afternoon, but they will still develop later this afternoon and evening. It will continue to be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Some t-storms later today could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows in the 70s again.

Cooler air begins to sink southward tomorrow, leading to a period of showers and t-storms along the front, mainly tomorrow evening. Some showers may linger into Thursday night and Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, however, clearing should take place and humidity levels will be terrific. The weather looks PERFECT for our first round of Friday night football games! At this moment, the entirety of the upcoming weekend looks dry with seasonable high temperatures, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Fall is coming! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara