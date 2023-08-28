TODAY: Stray AM Shower, Partly Sunny. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 81.

This new week will start a bit unsettled as many Midstate students head back to school. Expect humidity and a fair amount of cloud cover with occasional showers through Wednesday. It won’t be a lot of rain, but the region can still use it. We also have two tropical systems that are churning nearby, neither is expected to hit our region though.

Today will bring a fair amount of clouds with some passing showers this morning. The sun may break through this afternoon helping lift temperatures into the mid-80s. It will be a humid and muggy day too, but not much rain is expected. Tonight will bring a passing shower with lows in the 60s. Tuesday will be essentially the same as today: plenty of clouds and humidity, a passing shower, and a few peeks of sun. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The best chance for rain will come Tuesday night into early Wednesday as a wave of low-pressure rides just south of Pennsylvania. Steady showers will likely occur overnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Clouds could be stubborn to clear, but Wednesday evening should turn nicer as lower humidity air and a more refreshing feel drifts in behind this area of low pressure. The end of the week looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and low humidity just in time for September to kick off.

Hurricane Franklin continues to sit in the Atlantic and isn’t expected to impact the U.S. coast at all. That storm will stay east and continue its way into the North Atlantic later this week. Idalia is now a tropical storm getting ready to move into the Gulf of Mexico. This will make a turn toward the west coast of Florida by early Wednesday after gaining strength in the warm Gulf waters. Idalia could be a major hurricane upon landfall early Wednesday. The storm is then expected to veer eastward and off the Carolina coast by Thursday evening. It will not impact our area, but we will continue to monitor its path.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara