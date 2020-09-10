Humid today with occasional showers, some on the heavy side

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Some Heavy. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Passing Showers. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing. Hi 80.

Today’s forecast has been a struggle with a sluggish stationary front sitting offshore. This front is currently providing showers across Virginia, southern Maryland, and southern New Jersey. Some model guidance suggests this front drifts northward to bring widespread showers to the area later today, while other data suggests just light showers with the bulk of the rain staying south. Where does that leave Central PA today? The most likely outcome is for our region to get some occasional showers, with the heaviest rain likely setting up over our SE counties. York and Lancaster Counties have a better shot at heavy rain today than do Franklin, Mifflin, or Juniata. It will be quite humid and uncomfortable throughout the day too. Tonight will bring lots of clouds with lingering showers. Lows will be around 70°.

Friday and Saturday remain dry and seasonable before another front brings a round of showers on Sunday. Cooler and less humid conditions arrive early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Some seasonably comfortable weather for the last week of summer is on the way!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara