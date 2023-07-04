TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray Showers. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 90.

Yesterday brought more downpours and storms to the region, but it was less of a severe outbreak than Sunday. There were also a few more storms that developed overnight bringing some bonus rain to the area. While the drought continues, the recent rains have helped, and hit-or-miss downpours and storms will be common again moving into July. The summer weather we know and love looks to have finally arrived with the flip of a calendar.

There may be enough instability today for an isolated shower or t-storm but the activity will not be as widespread as yesterday or Sunday. Regardless, keep an eye on the sky ahead of and during outdoor plans today in case a shower visits your backyard, and download the abc27 Weather app for up-to-date radar and forecasts. High temperatures on Independence Day will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Even with pop-up showers around, the weather should cooperate by fireworks time. Most of the region will see dry conditions after sunset for their fireworks displays. It will be warm and muggy though, as one would expect this time of year.

The second half of the week warms up to nearly 90° for Wednesday through Friday without many chances for rain until showers and t-storms return to the forecast late Friday into next weekend. The pattern will continue to be humid with almost daily chances for storms heading into next week. At least this pattern brings some drought relief. We’ll keep you posted on the timing as each day comes. Enjoy your 4th and make it a safe one!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara