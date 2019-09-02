Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, will continue toward US coast

As Central PA prepares for a few relatively pleasant summer-like days early this week, a horrific scene continues to unfold in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian has slowed to a near crawl. The storm has been downgraded slightly to a Category 4 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center as of 11am EDT. However, when talking about a storm of this magnitude, that is simply semantics. The hurricane will continue to destroy the islands in the Bahamas today before jogging slightly to the north and heading toward the eastern side of Florida later today.

The latest projected path does keep Dorian from a direct hit of the U.S. However, the system will sit just offshore for much of this week with Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina coasts having to deal with high wind, heavy rain, and worst of all: storm surge. Make no mistake, this will be a powerful storm for the east coast even if the worst of the storm will spare the Southeast. We will continue to monitor all trends and forecasts for Dorian over the coming days. It will likely hug the coast through at least Thursday and maybe into Friday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara