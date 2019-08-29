Hurricane Dorian Update: Possible Category 4 eastern Florida landfall by Labor Day

Models continue to strengthen Dorian as the storm track heads west toward the US...

The 11 a.m. Thursday Hurricane Dorian update from the National Hurricane Center projects the peak strength of the storm at Category 4 status.

That means winds around the core of the storm could reach 130-156 mph.

Regardless of the forecast intensity, the storm track continues to trend west, taking Dorian out of the warm Caribbean waters toward the east coast of Florida by Labor Day.

A significant spread in the models still exists, and actual landfall could be from southern Florida to the Georgia coastline.