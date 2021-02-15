Icy conditions a possibility this evening

TODAY: Spotty Snow & Sleet Showers, Some Freezing Drizzle, Evening Freezing Rain. Hi 32.

TONIGHT: Freezing Rain To Rain. Hi 35.

TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Another week begins and that means more winter storms to keep track of across Central PA. There are two main systems we are tracking this week, so let’s break each one down, starting with tonight’s:

TODAY, TONIGHT, & TUESDAY MORNING: The key to this whole event will be surface temperatures. It appears that temperatures will hover around 32° through most of today and tonight. It’s hard to get significant ice buildup with such marginal temperatures, but a glaze of ice is possible this evening and certainly, slick travel could occur as well. Most of the daylight hours on this Monday will be cloudy and dry. An occasional snow or sleet shower can’t be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected. Some freezing drizzle is also possible today, but the main slug of moisture will move in after 4pm today and continue through the overnight. As temperatures hover or even dip below 32°, freezing rain will occur and a glaze of ice could build up during this evening time frame. Travel will be icy and slick and should be avoided if possible through the first half of the overnight. Temperatures will actually increase overnight and as such, freezing rain will change to plain rain and exit before tomorrow morning’s commute. Some icy spots are possible very early Tuesday, but it appears roads will be more wet than icy by tomorrow morning. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions.

Today & tonight’s timeline.

THURSDAY: After a break on Wednesday, another Gulf storm will move through the area Thursday. With a preceding cold air mass in place, there is higher confidence of precipitation starting out as steady snow Thursday morning before a transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. It appears sleet is likely later in the day Thursday and this could even end as plain rain with warm air winning out before the storm pulls away early Friday morning. This storm is still a few days out, so more specifics will come later in the week. Stay tuned.

At this point, it appears the weekend will offer another respite from the constant barrage of storms we have been experiencing this month. Good news for sure if it can hold up.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara