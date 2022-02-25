TODAY: Showers Exit, Clearing & Windy. Hi 45. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cold. Lo 23. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Hi 38.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 48.

A steady sleet storm overnight has accumulated across the region on side streets, sidewalks, cars, and driveways. Give yourself a little extra time this morning to clean off those areas if you need to. In terms of travel, just be smart. Use caution. However, most main roads are just wet as temperatures hover around 32° early today. By mid-morning, most places should be above freezing as plain rain exits the area and conditions turn windy. Some clearing is expected today as temperatures warm up into the mid-40s. Winds will be quite gusty later, over 30 mph. Again, travel problems should be minimal this morning if you use caution and allow some extra time.

Behind this system, the weekend starts chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Another shot of cold air is expected early next week with highs Monday only in the 30s too. Temperatures will be back into the 50s by next Wednesday as we head into early March! March, however, appears to be coming in like a lamb…nice & quiet. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara