Ida has arrived; heavy rain, flash flooding, and possible tornados on tap today

TODAY: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding, Brief Tornados. Hi 70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Exits, Breezy. Lo 58. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Pleasant, Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Light showers rolled into the region overnight and started to pick up in intensity early this morning. The rest of the day will be ugly, as Ida makes her presence known across Central PA. Flooding, severe weather, and tough travel in spots are all on the table making for a busy Wednesday.

The remnants of Ida will fuse with a stalled front to bring heavy, flooding rainfall to most of the region through tonight. The first round of rain will come ahead of a warm front this morning, which could be heavy at times. The axis of rain will then lift north, potentially allowing for a lull south of the turnpike while places north of Harrisburg continue to see steady, driving rain. The heaviest rain will arrive for everybody by lunchtime and continue through the evening as the center of Ida moves toward the region. This is when flash flooding is most likely, along with the potential for isolated tornadoes south of Route 30 where some warmer air may sneak in by late day. The heaviest rain and any severe thunderstorms should exit our eastern counties by midnight tonight, although rises in streams and river levels are expected to continue through Thursday. 4-8″ of rain is expected for much of the region through tonight. That will lead to several creeks and streams rising over their banks. There could be lesser amounts SE of Harrisburg, but that is the area where severe weather is most likely later today too. No matter how your slice it, the next 24 hours will be rough. Prepare now, stay safe, and stay tuned to the abc27 Weather team.

The good news is that beyond today, the weather quiets down drastically. Drier and much less humid air will move in for late-week, with highs in the 70s for Thursday and Friday. It will be feeling like September! We warm back up to near seasonable levels early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara