TODAY: Sunny, Hot, & Humid. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Mild. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Hot, Evening T-Storm. Hi 92. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Yesterday’s official high did reach 90°, increasing our confidence that we are experiencing our first heat wave of the year. The next two days will also feature 90°+ heat with the weather turning a bit more unsettled by tomorrow night and Thursday.

Today and Wednesday feature plenty more heat (and more humidity too!) with a forecast high of 92°. Both days are dry until late tomorrow evening. A cluster of t-storms is expected to develop ahead of a cold front. These storms will not arrive before 7pm so most of Wednesday should remain dry for outdoor plans. Watch for a thunderstorm after 7pm and through the overnight. Thursday will feature scattered showers and storms as the heat wave breaks and the cold front stalls just south of our region. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 80s.

The end of the week and weekend are going to be less humid and a bit more comfortable with high temperatures near 80° and plenty of sunshine. The first weekend of June looks fantastic for outdoor plans! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara