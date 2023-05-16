TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy. Lo 48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cool. Hi 67. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Although the region received some showers over the weekend, it didn’t amount to much and it is currently the 7th driest May on record to date with a total of only 0.15″ for the month. Most backyards will remain dry this week with some showers expected by Saturday. It is quite possible the deficit for the year will grow to over 4″ again by the weekend.

A system will brush the area later today to bring a period of clouds and a very low chance for a shower or sprinkle along the PA/MD line. Temperatures will climb near 80° this afternoon which is a little warmer than average for this time of year. It won’t be a bad day at all, just a few more clouds around than yesterday.

A cold front from Canada will drop south late tonight to provide cooler days with afternoon highs in the 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday. This airmass will bring extremely dry air which has a tendency to produce cold nighttime temperatures. There is concern now that many areas could experience a frost and/or freeze near daybreak Thursday morning. Our current forecast low for Thursday morning is 36°, which would tie the record low of 36° set in 1971. Plan ahead now and cover any plants in case frost would occur. This is a chilly airmass for mid-May, so get ready! Temperatures go back up to more seasonable levels by Friday and the weekend.

Our next chance for rain will come over the weekend. Saturday will likely feature a few showers along a cold front, but the rain doesn’t look like much. It will once again likely be less than 0.25″ for most backyards. Saturday also won’t be a washout, so we will continue to update the weekend forecast and try and pin down the timing for Saturday’s showers as we get closer. Sunday looks drier and temperatures stay seasonable into next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara