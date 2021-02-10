Increasing clouds today, light snow on tap for tonight

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow After 6pm. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Light Snow, 1-3″. Lo 25.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 34.

Central PA is between waves this morning, so if the sun peeks out at all, it will be during the morning hours of this Wednesday. That’s a big IF. Clouds will quickly increase ahead of the next wave which will move in this evening. Highs today will be in the mid-30s. Several waves are still on the way through the weekend and early next week. Let’s break them each down individually:

TONIGHT’S SNOW: The next storm in the series of wave trains that we’re tracking is heading our way this evening into early Thursday morning. The trend since two nights ago continues to be a more suppressed storm, with most snow falling south of the Mason-Dixon line toward Baltimore and D.C. Still, we expect light snow to develop locally, just on the lighter side with 1-3″ expected area-wide by daybreak Thursday. Tomorrow will provide a break in the snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Mountains to the west of our viewing area could see slightly higher amounts overnight. Again, most locations will see 1-3″ with the upper end of that range over our southern tier.

Tonight’s timeline.

Tonight’s snow map.

THURSDAY NIGHT SNOW: Yet another round of light snow is expected to move northward late Thursday into early Friday. How far north the precipitation shield makes it is still in question, but if things come together, more light snow is possible during the pre-dawn hours of Friday. At this point, most model guidance keeps the accumulating snow south of Central PA. Some snow showers early Friday seem like the best bet at this point, with little if any accumulation.

THE WEEKEND: The timeline has shifted from Sunday to Saturday afternoon with this one. It appears some snow could develop late in the day Saturday and continue overnight into early Sunday. The snow could mix with sleet as the storm exits. It’s too early to talk amounts with this one because uncertainty remains over the precipitation type. If no mixing occurs, we could get a few more inches. However, warm air intrusion could occur and even change things to rain as the system exits early Sunday. Stay tuned.

NEXT TUESDAY: Yet another storm looks to affect the area early next week. Similar to the weekend, this one is too far off for specifics. The guidance doesn’t have a handle on whether this will be an all snow event, or a mixed one. Again, stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara