Increasing clouds today, rain on tap for tonight

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy. Lo 56. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain Exits By 10AM, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Clouds will increase today as the next strong front approaches, but that won’t stop temperatures from reaching the 60s again. It will stay dry during the day, but it won’t be quite as nice. It will also be breezy at times today ahead of the front. Enjoy any sunshine early as the clouds will advance rather quickly. Light showers will move in after sunset tonight, turning into a steadier rain overnight. A gusty line of heavy showers is then expected to cross very early Friday morning, likely around sunrise before rain exits altogether by 10am. On average, a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected, which is welcome given how dry this month has started. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will clear and it will be a stellar end to the day with highs around 60°. It will continue to be breezy at times tomorrow as the front moves through and cooler air tries to push southward. A secondary front pushes through Saturday, bringing a few additional light showers and much cooler air with highs struggling to reach 50°. It will stay rather cloudy and chilly for Sunday too.

By late Sunday night, an Alberta Clipper will swing through the Ohio Valley, potentially bringing our first wet flakes (in addition to some rain showers) Monday morning. No impacts are expected but more cool air will be reinforced with highs stuck in the 40s for both Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows in the 30s. It does appear a brief moderating trend will occur toward the middle of next week, but it won’t last long as more cold air looms for the end of the week. This is all very typical November weather here in Central PA.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara