Increasing clouds today, showers tonight, mild and breezy Thursday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 47.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 41.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild & Windy. Hi 58. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

At least some sun should return to the region today which will warm things up a bit to seasonable levels. Highs today will be in the upper 40s. While it will be sunny to start, clouds will be on the increase as yet another clipper system looks to move through tonight. Some showers will arrive after sunset as a warm front crosses through tonight. The showers won’t amount to much rain with temperatures sitting around 40° tonight. Behind this front, it will turn much warmer for Thursday with 60° not out of the question! It will be a windy day and colder air will soon follow with highs Friday back down into the upper 40s. Friday and Saturday should be pleasant with increasing clouds on Sunday. Sunday will be a bit cooler too.

A stronger storm system will organize over the weekend and head our way Monday, bringing occasional showers early in the day and a noticeable breeze. Behind this front, another shot of cold air is expected by next Tuesday with highs back down into the low 40s. Yet another system looks to push through next Wednesday and could feature some snow and/or rain. We’ll keep you posted and follow the trends. Happy December!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara