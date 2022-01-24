Increasing clouds today, some evening snow showers with another clipper

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Snow Showers. Hi 32.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Shower. Lo 27.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

After some light snow yesterday from a clipper system, round 2 is on the way later today. Just like yesterday, it won’t be much if any for most backyards, but areas NW of Harrisburg could see some minor accumulations this evening.

Today will start off cold but dry again with temperatures in the 20s. Another fast-moving clipper will approach this evening, bringing a few more snow showers but likely nothing more than a coating to a half-inch at worst, mainly for our NW counties again. Following this, yet another arctic front moves through tomorrow night, keeping us very cold with highs by Wednesday and Thursday below freezing and overnight lows plunging into the teens. Thursday morning lows will be the coldest of the week with widespread single-digit readings expected.

At the moment, no big storms are on the horizon, but we could get grazed with some snow toward late next Friday and into the start of next weekend from yet another clipper. A coastal storm will brew but looks too far east again to affect Central PA. Stay tuned for updates!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara