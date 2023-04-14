TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Passing Shower. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Showers Late. Hi 76.

Yesterday afternoon’s high of 85° tied the record high set in 1945! This month currently ranks as the 5th warmest and 9th driest on record to date (April 1-12). It is going to get cooler again next week, but not before a chance of rain, some much-needed rain, this weekend.

Today will be the last day with temperatures in the 80s as clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of an upper low working its way northward along the east coast. It will stay dry so get out and enjoy a summer-like evening. Saturday cools off into the 70s with pop-up showers during the day. This means some areas will get heavier showers and others will be missed. Rain amounts will vary wildly across the area tomorrow, but if you get 0.50″, consider yourself lucky with how dry it’s been lately. There might even be a rumble of thunder or two tomorrow as well.

It now appears most of Sunday will stay dry with a cold front not arriving until Sunday night into early Monday morning. Cooler air arrives for the first few days of next week. It will be breezy, cloudy, and cool with a warm-up again on tap by the end of next week. The ups and downs of Spring continue…

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara