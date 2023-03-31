TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Hi 60. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers & Windy. Lo 55. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy & Warm, Occasional Showers. Hi 75. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

After a chilly day yesterday, temperatures eventually bounce back later today with highs near 60°. Clouds will also increase ahead of a few, stray showers this afternoon. Winds will be picking up through today as well, and honestly, the winds with this system will be more impressive than the rain. Some steady rain appears likely for a few hours overnight with temperatures staying in the 50s. A few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will occur early Saturday morning, then it becomes warm and extremely windy for the remainder of the morning and afternoon. Gusts between 40-50 mph are possible through tomorrow. A cold front could bring a brief shower in the evening before temperatures begin to cool Saturday night. Rainfall looks to be between 0.25-0.50″. Bottom line: Saturday could start and end with showers, but now appears there will be a gap in between if you have outdoor activities in the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to peak in the mid-70s tomorrow, a truly spring-like feel to the day! Sunday remains dry, but breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Next week continues to trend warm with highs likely in the low to mid-70s with some bouts of rain in between periods of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara