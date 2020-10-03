Increasing clouds today, a few showers possible late tonight

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 67. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few Showers Late. Lo 50. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: A Few Morning Showers, Afternoon/Evening Clearing. Hi 65. Winds: Light.

Today is starting off much like yesterday with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will be on the increase today as a system organizes to our west. The daylight hours will be dry though with highs in the upper 60s…very close to normal for this time of year. As the disturbance swings through the state late tonight, there can be a few light showers that develop after midnight. Any rain would be very light.

Light showers may linger into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, but clearing skies are expected by the afternoon with temperatures close to normal. By Tuesday, we’ll begin to tap into a southwest wind which will help bounce temps back into the 70s for mid-week. A cold front will drop out of Canada late Wednesday, which may lead to a few showers but more importantly will knock temps back below average for late-week. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s expected again for Thursday and Friday although warmer conditions will return next weekend as high pressure builds.

Although the start of October features seasonably cooler conditions, there are strong signals of a warm and dry pattern developing for the middle of the month and extending into the end of October. Don’t give up on warmer days just yet…2020 could have a few more left!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo