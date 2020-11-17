Keeping the breeze today with a passing sprinkle or flurry

TODAY: Sprinkles & Flurries, Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly & Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The November chill and breeze that set up over the area yesterday will continue today and tomorrow. Northwest winds increase later today (after going fairly calm last night) with occasional flurries and sprinkles as the cold air sinks south and a weak trough pushes through. Daytime temperatures will stay in the 40s today and dip to around freezing tonight. It will remain cold Wednesday with highs in the low 40s and Wednesday night with nighttime temperatures sinking into the 20s. The next two days will certainly feel like we’re used to during November.

The cold begins to exit Thursday and we go right back to our unseasonably warm and dry pattern for the upcoming weekend. We expect temperatures to peak in the mid-60s, which is 10 degrees warmer than average. At this time, we believe the mild conditions will persist into Thanksgiving week and don’t see any big disruptions for travel or meal plans. We will continue to post updates about Thanksgiving weather and temperatures through the next week. Check back often!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara