Keeping those summer-like temperatures going

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 87.

Highs yesterday made it into the low 80s for most of the region. It stayed dry and was a pleasant day and that pattern looks to continue today. After a pleasant and comfortable start (50s this morning), temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s this afternoon! This is all thanks to an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure building over the Northeast and Mid Atlantic, allowing for summer-like warmth to continue. Highs today and tomorrow will be similar and quite warm. Both days will feature abundant sunshine but still very low humidity. By this weekend, we start to tap into more of a west/southwest wind, allowing more moisture to stream northward. As weak disturbances in the northwest flow aloft graze past us, this could be enough to generate a storm or two for Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend still looks dry, but know there is the chance for a pop-up storm as the humidity starts to get a bit more noticeable. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

A front will slide through by Monday. That will cool us down a couple of degrees but we’ll still be well warmer than normal. By the middle of next week, a cold front will move through the Great Lakes, which should bring us an increase in shower or storm chances, likely on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the timing as some of the guidance keeps early next week dry too. Bottom line: don’t count on significant rain anytime soon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara