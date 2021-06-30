Last day of dangerous heat today, a few storms possible later too

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 97. Heat Index Between 100-105°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 73.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Cooler. Hi 82.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the summer thus far with heat index values that exceeded 100°. The official high was 97°! A few showers popped up in the afternoon and evening, mainly over the higher elevations. Once again, most backyards were dry, and many are still searching for some needed rainfall.

Today will offer a slightly better opportunity for t-storms by evening as a front that’s been parked over the Midwest finally approaches. Plenty of sunshine will take temperatures back into the upper 90s this afternoon with triple-digit heat indices again. This will be the last day of dangerous heat for this stretch. With lots of heat and humidity around and that approaching cold front, a few storms may be strong, mainly north of Harrisburg. The primary threat is gusty winds and heavy rain for any storms that do develop. Additional clusters of showers and storms are expected to cross Thursday as the front finally moves through Pennsylvania. The increase in cloud cover and rain showers will finally put an end to our heat wave with highs back down into the low 80s tomorrow.

The holiday weekend appears to be unsettled but by no means a washout. Friday will feature a few showers as the initial front pushes east of our area. An upper-level low will be parked over us for Saturday, allowing for additional showers to pop up during the afternoon. The latest trends suggest the entire storm system will be slightly east of Central PA, keeping much of the weekend dry. A few showers could also pop up on Sunday, July 4th, but the weekend as a whole has trended drier. The cooler trend continues this weekend too, with highs around 80°. We’ll warm right back up and turn humid early next week with a few pop-up storms again by Monday. The weekend forecast remains fairly uncertain, so check back often for updates. Stay cool and stay hydrated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara