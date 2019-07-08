Leftover rain this morning gives way to clearing later today

TODAY: AM Rain, Some PM Clearing. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 86.

Dry air tried to push into Pennsylvania yesterday but failed to reach the southern part of the state. That meant another late-day heavy rain set-up for parts of our region. Many locations picked up enough rain to cause flash flooding last night and that rain is lingering into the start of this Monday. Localized flooding could take place this morning as the rain hangs on and could linger in some spots through lunch.

An east/northeast wind today will keep clouds around for much of the day, but some late day clearing is expected as dry air finally wins the battle. Humidity will slowly decline throughout the afternoon to almost comfortable levels by this evening and Tuesday morning. Highs today will be cooler, in the lower 80s due to the cloud cover with lows tonight dipping into the mid-60s, which is close to normal this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be stellar summer days as the sun breaks out and humidity remains at bearable levels. We will warm into the upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next front. This front will lead to our next chance of showers and t-storms by late Thursday. At this time, the front looks to push out by Friday and leave behind a mainly dry weekend! Something is potentially brewing in the tropics that could impact how speedily that front on Thursday clears the region, but for now, we watch and wait. Until then, enjoy some drier weather this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara