Less humid air arrives today, cooling off tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 80.

While there were severe thunderstorms across Pennsylvania yesterday, our region was able to dodge most of them. Western PA and areas near Philly saw plenty of wind damage from these storms and even a few tornadoes were reported across the state. As the front continues to push through today, our air mass will turn less humid and more comfortable by this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s today and as the front moves through, breezy conditions will pick up later as well. With clear skies and low humidity, temperatures will drop into the 50s for Saturday morning! Saturday continues with comfortably cooler weather and lots of sunshine. Sunday now looks to feature more clouds and some showers from time to time.

A look ahead to next week shows a lack of oppressive summer heat and humidity. Daytime temperatures will stay in the lower 80s most days. It will start to feel a little muggier by midweek, which is when we see an increasing chance for showers and storms returning to the region. Until then, enjoy the nice break from the stifling heat!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara