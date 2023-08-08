TODAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid, & Breezy. Hi 84. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Early. Lo 66. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 86.

A recap of yesterday’s severe weather presents a line of severe storm damage reports along the PA/MD line. There were many wind damage reports, particularly across southern York and southern Lancaster Counties. There were some power outages too from last evening’s storms. There was also a tornado warning around 5pm last night for southern York County thanks to radar-detected spin within that particular storm. The storms blew out around nightfall and there could be patchy fog around in their wake early this morning.

Today and Wednesday look decent behind the stormy front. Dewpoints will be lower, meaning the humidity will be more comfortable. It will be a breezy day ahead with more refreshing air in place. More sun is expected on Wednesday before another round of showers and t-storms develop Thursday. Model guidance doesn’t have the timing locked down yet, but it could end up being damp for much of the day with off-and-on rain and storms. Friday looks dry and Saturday will bring more storms as another front pushes through.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara