Less humid, seasonable weather with plenty of sunshine starting today

TODAY: Pleasant, Stray PM Shower/Storm. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Seasonable, Low Humidity. Hi 78.

Yesterday brought another round of showers for the region, and from Mifflin County southeast to Harrisburg/Hershey a quarter to nearly 0.75″ fell! This was much needed rainfall based on the dry spring so far, but also we do not see a lot of rain moving forward. Overall the pattern begins to dry out more and more. Plenty of sunshine today starts our morning with cooler weather after yesterday’s rain. High temperatures do rise to the upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible, but the rain will be very spotty and pretty quick-hitting.

Clearing skies tonight lead to even more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Low humidity and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will make for great June weather! A few more clouds will be here by Friday as the humidity slightly rises ahead of the weekend. Temperatures jump back to the low and mid-80s for Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the 7-day forecast. Temperatures rise to the upper 80s with a few pop-up storms likely for the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Sunday should be a little cooler once the front passes, but we will have to watch for more clouds arriving from the south. All-in-all it should be a nice summer weekend if the forecast holds!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso