Light mix and drizzle today, dry and warmer for St. Patrick’s Day

TODAY: Light Mix & Drizzle. Hi 40. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy With Drizzle. Lo 37.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & Milder. Hi 50.

The dry air in place from the weekend and yesterday (which led to those brush fires across Central PA) will help to hold precipitation at bay across the region. Temperatures are starting in the mid-30s for most locations, with dewpoints only in the single digits. That’s really dry! An area of low pressure will scoot by today with some light precipitation. Some may fall in the form of a wintry mix of snow and/or sleet, while most will fall as periods of drizzle. The dry air in place combined with lack of moisture with this system won’t cause any issues for travel today. It will just be a cloudy, cool, and raw day with occasional moisture. Highs will only reach 40°. Tonight will also be cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows only drop a few degrees.

Tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day the clouds will be stubborn but temperatures will be more seasonable. Despite the clouds and perhaps some early drizzle, most of tomorrow should be dry. The dry weather will be short-lived, however, as a stronger area of low pressure moves north for Thursday, spreading rain back into Pennsylvania. This rain will be widespread and steady for much of Thursday and Thursday night, with the potential for around 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall. Showers look to end during the pre-dawn hours Friday leaving behind clearing skies and windy conditions to close out the work week. Next weekend will be chilly during the mornings, but Saturday and Sunday afternoons look spectacular with lots of sunshine. A warming trend really starts Sunday with afternoon highs returning to near 60° and highs will be in the mid-60s by next Monday. It’s coming…be patient!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara