Light rain later today and tonight, dry and cool for the weekend

TODAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Light Rain. Lo 40.

SATURDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 41.

A coastal low lifting up from the Gulf will have a brief impact on our weather today and tonight. Light showers will develop this afternoon and continue this evening, especially over Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties. As a coastal storm, areas closer to the center of the low will see the most moisture, and in our region that would be areas south and east of Harrisburg. As the low works its way up the coast tonight, a steady, light rain will fall through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday before the strengthens and heads east. Rain totals from this storm will be between 0.25-0.50″ with the highest amounts falling across York and Lancaster Counties. Temperatures today will be in the mid-40s and only fall slightly overnight.

Winds increase from the northwest tonight with wind speeds between 10-20 mph Saturday morning, increasing to 15-25 mph by tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The good news? Tomorrow should be dry with clearing skies and lots of sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Blustery and colder conditions continue into Saturday night with a breezy and chilly Sunday on the way. There are a few reverse holiday parades happening this weekend and the weather looks good now for those and any outdoor activities, including tree cutting. Enjoy the rain today and the dry weekend ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara