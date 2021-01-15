Light rain this evening & overnight, breezy through the weekend

TODAY: Cloudy, Rain Develops After 4pm, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Light Rain Through 4am. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy, PM Rain/Snow Shower. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Many locations reached 50° yesterday afternoon, providing one of the warmest days so far this year. Today will also be mild as we await the approach of some showers for late this afternoon.

A cloudy day is ahead with a strengthening southeasterly breeze ahead of a cold front. That front will push a round of rain showers toward Central PA after 4pm this afternoon. Scattered showers continue through this evening and overnight. The rain will exit before sunrise tomorrow, with slowly clearing skies leading into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s today and the breeze will be gusty at times too.

The weekend will stay mainly dry as a northwesterly wind increases Saturday and continues into Sunday. One caveat may be a stray rain or snow shower late Saturday as the upper low pivots through the region. Temperatures will still be slightly milder than average with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 30s. A look ahead to next week shows quiet conditions through midweek (some flurries are possible) with the potential for a system to bring rain or some mix by next Thursday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara