TODAY: A Few Showers, Cooler. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late, Warm! Hi 72.

Yesterday’s high of 71° is the 4th time this month we have hit 70° or above! We have two more days that we are forecasting 70°+, our warmest stretch so far this year. But before that…

We won’t see temperatures that warm today as an area of scattered, light showers arrives this morning and may linger into the early afternoon. This area of moisture is from a coastal low that will stay south of Central PA today. Rainfall amounts to be less than 0.25″, with a tenth of an inch more common for many. Showers exit before evening, so any St. Patrick’s Day evening plans should be dry. Temperatures sit in the 50s today and will drop into the 40s tonight with clearing skies.

Friday and Saturday are set to climb into the low 70s, with just a few passing showers expected Saturday. It shouldn’t be much rain and both days will offer more opportunities to get outside and enjoy! Sunday will bring more seasonable weather with breezy conditions returning. Next week, 50s and 60s look more common after the start of Spring on Sunday morning. So, enjoy the 70s while we have ’em!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara