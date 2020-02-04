Light showers and mild again today, turning damp late week

TODAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers. Lo 36.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers, Colder. Hi 38.

Yesterday’s record high of 66 degrees with blue skies was certainly a great way to kick off the first week of February! Weather conditions like that are rare this time of year, so hopefully, you were able to take advantage and get outside for a bit. The mild air isn’t going anywhere just yet, however, it comes with some rain at times today.

A warm front will usher in scattered, light showers today as temperatures stay near 60 degrees this afternoon. Today won’t offer much rain, likely around a tenth of an inch. Tomorrow will be the same story. Lots of clouds, a shower or two, and not much rain for Wednesday despite the dreary conditions. It will be colder tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s. Several small waves of low pressure will push through later this week, making bouts of cold rain. There is a chance for some wintry mix early Thursday morning (likely a period of freezing rain), otherwise, most of the precipitation throughout this week will be a chilly rain. Some snow showers could kick off Friday and there is still the potential for a coastal storm on Sunday. The odds of a big winter storm are still not great, however. We will continue to monitor and track all of the late week action and post updates here over the coming days. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara