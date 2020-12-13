Light showers overnight then dry for Sunday, wintry mix in play for Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Light Showers. Lo 45.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 55.

MONDAY: Cloudy & Cooler with Wintry Mix of Rain, Sleet, and Snow. Hi 39.

Despite the clouds and fog today our high temperatures did hit the low to mid-50s. As the cold front pushes in from the west overnight a few light rain showers are possible. Again this rain should fall tonight or early Sunday morning and totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.

Sunday will feature stubborn clouds with some periods of clearing. Fog may also be an issue to start out the morning, but a strengthening wind from the west should help conditions clear out faster than Saturday. Highs for Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s again, which is important to consider as we watch a developing coastal system for Monday.

We are watching two different systems tracking along the east coast next week. This first system will arrive by Monday morning, and it will be a challenge to forecast as all precipitation types are possible from rain, sleet, and even snow. Given how warm Sunday is, it is likely that any accumulation of snow and sleet will be slushy and not have a large impact. But as the models bring this storm farther north it is possible that periods of moderate to heavy snow could form. If that happens snow could accumulate more, even on warmer surfaces like roadways. This storm has the potential for a few inches of snow, but not a major winter storm (see timeline below).

Tuesday into Wednesday features a colder forecast as high temperatures stay locked in the 30s. This is very important as a storm system arriving from the southwest transfers its energy to the coastline. A coastal low developing along the Mid-Atlantic has the look of a classic snowmaker for the Midstate- a storm we have not seen in the past calendar year! While the storm is still several days out all forecast guidance shows a steady to heavy snow developing Wednesday evening-Wednesday night. This could be a heavy, disruptive snow. We will likely be issuing more details about this storm after Monday’s storm passes through. Stay tuned for more details.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso