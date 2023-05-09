TODAY: Light AM Showers, PM Sun. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 72.

Yesterday offered a great start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and high warming into the mid-70s. Today won’t be as nice, but the afternoon and evening should be salvaged. An area of light showers will push through the Commonwealth this morning and will result in some places receiving around 0.10″ of rain. Most backyards will see less rather than more. Showers push south after lunch and it now appears likely that sunshine returns for this afternoon and evening. Second-half plans today should be just fine! Highs will be around 70°.

Wednesday through Friday appears to be a pleasant stretch for Central PA with high temperatures in the 70s/80s and a long stretch of dry weather. This pattern may extend into the weekend as temperatures stay mild. The question will be any rainfall for Mother’s Day weekend. Some showers could roll through during the second half of Saturday, but Sunday looks mainly dry at this time. It appears there will be a better chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara