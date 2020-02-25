Light showers today, heavier rain tomorrow night

TODAY: Light Showers & Drizzle. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Clouds, Drizzle, & Fog. Lo 44.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & Drizzle, Heavy Rain & Wind After Sunset. Hi 55.

Light showers have moved in early today ahead of a warm front and much of this Tuesday will feature dreary and damp weather. Occasional showers won’t amount to much rain, but they will move through off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will hold in the 40s north of the warm front and thanks to east flow. Clouds and drizzle persist tonight with fog developing too. Lows overnight stay in the lower to mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be filled with more clouds and occasional drizzle ahead of a more potent front that will arrive after sunset Wednesday. Gusty rain showers tomorrow evening will barrel through Central PA with heavy rain and potentially even a rumble of thunder. Behind that line of showers, colder air moves in Wednesday night and early Thursday with high winds sticking around. Cold air then hangs around in the outlook for Friday into next weekend. Highs through Sunday will only make it to the 30s with lows stuck in the low 20s. A cold stretch is ahead to begin March, but it looks like we warm up again next week! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara