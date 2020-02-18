Light showers today, turning breezy through tomorrow too

TODAY: Occasional Light Showers. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy. Lo 34. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

After yesterday’s sunny and mild weather, today will bring the return of some light showers to Central PA along with more mild air. Snow chances will remain to the north, and only light rain is likely locally. Expect highs in the lower 50s with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. The best chance for rain today will come during the evening commute. The system clears tonight and Wednesday looks pleasant and breezy with highs returning to the 40s.

Temperatures do fall again for Thursday and Friday. This upcoming cold shot of air will not be as cold as this past weekend, however. Temperatures at night likely stay in the twenties rather than the teens. The dry air will hold out too with no rain expected from Wednesday through Sunday. Highs by next weekend should be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The quiet, mild pattern continues right through mid-February! The next chance for rain returns early next week with some light showers once again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara