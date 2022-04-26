TODAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Windy & Chilly. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A light, east flow kept Central PA stuck under low clouds for much of Monday. Areas north and west of Harrisburg did enjoy some clearing, where temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s, even close to 70°. For many backyards though, clouds kept temperatures in the low 60s. More clouds will be on the way today, ahead of a cold front that will make for some chilly days and nights ahead this week.

This front will bring some light showers to the region today. A tenth of an inch of rain or less is expected, with clearing skies toward the evening as colder and drier air settles in. Much of today will be like yesterday as clouds dominate the sky, but any passing showers will be light and quick. Highs will be in the mid-60s before that colder air rushes in tonight.

Behind the front, our weather changes in a big way yet again. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Wednesday with windy conditions adding to the chill. There could still be a passing shower tomorrow, but most backyards will stay dry. Lows by Thursday morning will drop into the mid-30s, but a steady light wind will likely prevent widespread frost issues. Still, this cooler air mass will be slow to exit as we don’t bounce back above 60° until Friday. It will stay breezy too. Temperatures continue to slowly trend up next weekend with highs approaching seasonal averages. At this point, the upcoming weekend looks dry. We’ll keep monitoring for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara