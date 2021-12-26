Light snow and mix by mid-morning Monday

(WHTM) — After a gorgeous and sunny Sunday with highs in the 50s we now have to switch gears and prepare for a little wintry mix to begin the week. We stay dry tonight with clouds increasing as we dip to 30 degrees by sunrise Monday morning.

Early morning travelers (before 7 am) should see a generally dry commute with the onset of light snow and sleet arriving between 8 to 10am. Some areas will only see a brief period of snow before a changeover to light freezing rain and rain. Overall, use caution traveling during the mid-morning hours especially with much of our roads that are currently untreated.

It’s not the accumulation that is the issue, it’s the glaze of ice that may form on some roads, with overpasses and bridges a greater concern.

By the afternoon, most areas will be above 32 degrees and we expect light rain showers and drizzle for the remainder of the day.

-abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder