Light snow and snow showers today from clipper; does the coastal low still have some tricks up its sleeve?

TODAY: Light Snow & Snow Showers. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Light Snow, Especially East. Becoming Windy & Cold. Lo 15. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Clearing & Windy. Hi 23. Winds: N 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 29.

Today and tomorrow offer a one-two punch of a clipper system that will become a coastal low. We’ve mentioned how close this storm would be to impacting us all week, but that most guidance kept it just east of our region. That seems to be changing at the last minute — not to bring Central PA a ton of snow — but at least some is on the table now, especially in our eastern counties.

Today’s clipper system could bring us some scattered snow showers and even periods of light snow, with a coating to an inch of snow likely. The snow today has the potential of creating a quick coating on roads and sidewalks. Not as much snow is expected during the day Saturday as the coastal storm develops just to our east. The key to the whole forecast is tonight, as the clipper transitions its energy to the coast. Model guidance as of this morning shows a brief burst of snow and a more inland track for the coastal low. This could have an impact on our eastern counties. It bears watching today and tonight and we have added a 1-3″ snow contour to our map as the track of this storm continues to be adjusted in the model world. SE York and parts of Lancaster County could easily see a few inches of snow tonight as the storms develops off the coast and temperatures fall into the teens. It’s such a close, close call being right on the edge of this storm. Philadelphia, for example, now looks to get at least 6″ from this storm and it could be a lot more. If you have to travel east this weekend, you may want to avoid it.

The timeline for snow through Saturday.

Eastern areas are now expected to get up to a few inches of snow through tonight.

The track may continue to wobble a bit even through today as the actual storm develops. That being said, the bulk of this storm should continue to stay mainly east of our region. The eastern counties need to be on guard and we will post forecast updates through the day as needed…and it may be needed! It will be chilly and windy through Saturday with highs only in the low 20s. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits as the storm pulls away up the coast.

The back half of the weekend remains chilly but mainly dry with highs staying in the upper 20s. A warming trend will take place next week as highs rebound into the 40s by Tuesday, and potentially even 50s toward mid-week. High pressure will keep us mainly dry until a cold front approaches later next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara