Light snow arrives overnight mainly north of the turnpike

THIS EVENING: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Temperatures Dropping Into The Mid 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Light Snow Develops, Mainly North Of The Turnpike. Lo 22.

TUESDAY: Light AM Snow, Breezy. Hi 37. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT’S SNOW: Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a fast moving wave of low pressure over the Ohio Valley. This wave will spread light snow into the area after midnight, mainly for locations north of the turnpike but especially over the ridges and valleys. The snow will linger through Tuesday morning before exiting east by lunchtime. Up to 2″ of accumulation is possible north of Harrisburg over parts of Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, upper Dauphin, and Lebanon counties, with locally higher amounts into parts of Schuylkill county and points north. South of the turnpike, not much if anything will fall! By Tuesday afternoon we should warm into the mid to upper 30s which will further melt any new snow that falls.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S SNOW: The next storm in the series of wave trains that we’re tracking is Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Since last night, the trend with this one has been more suppressed, which for the time being suggests heaviest snow will fall over our southern tier and areas close to the Mason-Dixon line. This could trend back however, so stay tuned. Either way, all of us will see snow Wednesday night with a few inches possible, but the bullseye for heaviest looks to be just south of the area for now.

FRIDAY MORNING’S SNOW: After a break Thursday afternoon and evening, yet another round of snow is expected for late Thursday night and Friday morning. Exact amounts are yet to be determined but a few additional inches are on the table for the morning commute before this round exits by the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry but more storminess could be coming for Valentine’s Day as a coastal low develops, though exactly how and when this will happen is uncertain.

With Arctic air looming nearby and an active storm track, it will be one of our busiest if not busiest week of the winter. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo