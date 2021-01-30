Light snow during the day Sunday, Nor’easter develops Monday

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 22. Winds: Becoming Light.

SUNDAY: Light Snow Develops By Morning. High near 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of Snow (Heaviest Snow Potential). High near 32. Winds: E/NE 5-15 mph.

Today was a calm winter day with temperatures in the low 30s and plenty of sun. It was also a nice break from the persistent northwest wind! Tonight will feature increasing clouds and lows in the lower 20s. As we have mentioned all week this cold air in place is critical for the forecast heading into Sunday and Monday.

For the winter storm/Nor’easter Sunday into Monday we see three phases to the forecast:

Phase 1: Sunday should begin mostly cloudy with thicker clouds arriving by midday. We also expect snow showers to arrive over the Cumberland Valley (Franklin, Cumberland, Adams Counties) as early as 10 AM, spreading northeast. Any initial round of snow will be light and spotty. Light snow will continue to develop and spread northeast during the afternoon. By sunset there should be an inch or two on the ground, with up to 3 inches likely by midnight.

Phase 2: From midnight Monday morning through 8 AM Monday we expect the snow showers to slow down and be more spotty. In addition, some sleet is possible too. Only minor accumulations are likely during this time meaning an inch or two of accumulation. This slowing down of the snow and precipitation happens as the coastal low takes shape to our southeast.

Phase 3: After early Monday morning, this third phase of the storm will make or break the forecast. We have seen before these coastal storms pulling away too far east leaving much of the Midstate dry. However, the heaviest snow potential exists during the day Monday through late morning into the afternoon if we are impacted by the heavy snow bands on the west side of the coastal low. Some forecast models inundate with our region with heavy snow, others continue to go lighter. If everything does come together during this third phase, our snow totals as they stand now will need to be raised.

In summary, we anticipate light snow during the day Sunday and some breaks in the precipitation Sunday night. Monday brings the heaviest snow potential, but that is still not a definite forecast at this time. Our initial snow forecast for Sunday-Monday is 4-8 inches. Again we may need to bring that total up higher if the coastal low puts the Midstate in the path of the heaviest snow. We will continue to update this forecast through Sunday, so be sure to check back often for more details.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso