Light snow early today, sleet and rain later

TODAY: AM Light Snow, PM Sleet & Rain. 1″ Or Less Of Snow. Hi 34.

TONIGHT: Chilly Rain. Lo 34.

TUESDAY: AM Showers, Turning Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Light snow will develop this morning across Central PA and continue through the morning commute and lunchtime. The snow won’t amount to much as moisture is lacking with this system and temperatures at the surface are near 32 degrees. This likely means just 1″ or less of snow and most of the roadways staying wet rather than turning white. Marginal temperatures like these have been the story of our winter season so far. Today looks no different as the precipitation will begin to changeover this afternoon.

Phase 2 of this storm will occur this afternoon and evening. There will be some lulls in the precipitation before a steady rain develops during the evening hours. Some sleet could also occur during this time before the warm air wins out completely. The ridge tops could see some sleet or freezing rain accumulation early this evening and overnight before the warm-up, but for most spots, marginal temperatures will be the story again keeping the roads wet and the moisture as plain rainfall. A chilly rain will continue overnight with temperatures in the low 30s.

Tomorrow morning will feature rain with showers lingering into the early afternoon. Temperatures will start just above freezing and only get into the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. As the moisture finally tapers late in the day, the breeze will start to pick up too. By Tuesday night, the chill sets in with lows in the mid-20s. Wednesday and Thursday look blustery and cold with highs in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the teens. Temperatures rebound slightly by the end of the week and the weather looks to stay quiet through next weekend as well.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara