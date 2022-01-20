Light snow early today, then turning colder and blustery

TODAY: Brief Snow Early, Cold & Blustery. Hi 32. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold! Lo 11. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Wind Chills Below Zero.

FRIDAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 23. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was a nice reprieve from the cold with afternoon highs making it into the mid-40s! This mild air will play a role in this morning’s light snowfall. Temperatures did fall overnight, but not below freezing. Rain showers moved through overnight and now are changing to light snow. The snow will just make roadways wet to start as temperatures remain in the mid-30s. Given the fact there won’t be much snow, and that temperatures remain above freezing, there shouldn’t be too many issues this morning. However, as the snow picks up, temperatures will likely fall to around freezing or just below and that could create some issues. Most of the snow will fall during the morning commute too, which creates bad timing as most people make their way out onto the roads this morning. A coating up to 3″ is still expected. Most places will likely just see a coating to an inch, with higher amounts still possible over the southern tier, like York and Lancaster Counties. Skies will clear after 10am with winds picking up from the north later today too.

Colder air returns in full force this evening and a steady northerly breeze will send another round of arctic air into the Northeast U.S. Lows tonight will fall into the lower teens and single digits. Below zero wind chills are likely tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow, despite some sunshine, will be stuck in the lower 20s. Saturday morning looks to be the coldest morning yet. Lows are likely to be in the single digits across the region with more sub-zero wind chills.

The coastal storm we have been tracking is still hugging the coast, but we are more confident this storm will stay too far east to provide any snow for our region. Overall, a dry and cold weekend on tap! More cold air hangs around next week with a clipper system bringing a few snow showers by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara