Light wintry mix Sunday, mainly during the morning

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temperatures Falling Into The Mid 30s. Winds: Light.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late, Light Mix Arrives South After 4a. Lo 29. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Light Morning Wintry Mix, Mainly Rain By PM. Hi 36. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Quiet weather will hold this evening under partly cloudy skies. It will turn chilly again tonight as we tap into a north wind that should drop us to near 30 degrees by Sunday morning.

We’re still watching a light wintry mix that will arrive by daybreak, although recent trends suggest precipitation will be light and splotchy as the initial area of low pressure transitions to a coastal low. The main concern is a period of sleet or freezing rain during the mid to late morning, with snow possible well northwest of Harrisburg. Fortunately, temperatures will at worst be around freezing throughout this event, which means just like Friday, impacts should be limited on most major roads. As the new low takes over by the afternoon, additional precipitation will develop over central PA, although this is expected to be primarily a cold rain with snow possible over the far northern tier where it will be slightly colder aloft.

Sunday night and Monday sees a break in the active weather with some clearing for Monday, but still plenty of clouds too. A weak area of low pressure brings the chance of light rain/snow showers for Tuesday, but the rest of the work week should feature temperatures in the mid-40s and drier conditions. A slow-moving storm will threaten the mid-Atlantic late next Friday and Saturday. While current forecasts suggest this will miss just south, that may change and it bears watching as we’re still almost a week out.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo